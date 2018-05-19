Karnataka crisis: Supreme Court to hear petition challenging Governor's pro-tem speaker choice at 1030 am Saturday

Bengaluru: The Supreme Court will hear the Congress' petition challenging Karnataka Governor's nomination of KG Bopaiah as pro-tem speaker at 1030 am on Saturday.

Bopaiah's choice is controversial both because he is not the senior most MLA, and because he was reprimanded by the Supreme Court in 2011 for acting in "hot haste" during a trust vote against Yeddyurappa in 2010.

Earlier, the apex court in an order had demanded that the floor test in the Karnataka Assembly be held by 4 pm Saturday.

Top Developments * Supreme Court orders floor test on Saturday at 4 pm * Pro tem Speaker will decide the mode of floor test * Yeddyurappa cannot take major policy decisions till he proves majority * Karnataka DGP asked to ensure safety of MLAs * Anglo Indian MLA cannot be nominated before floor test * BJP MLA KG Bopaiah appointed pro-tem speaker * Congress-JD (S) move SC to challenge pro tem Speaker's appointment; court sets hearing at 10.30 am, Saturday Latest updates: