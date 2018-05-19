Karnataka crisis: Supreme Court to hear petition challenging Governor's pro-tem speaker choice at 10.30 am Saturday

Top Developments

* Supreme Court orders floor test on Saturday at 4 pm

* Pro tem Speaker will decide the mode of floor test

* Yeddyurappa cannot take major policy decisions till he proves majority

* Karnataka DGP asked to ensure safety of MLAs

* Anglo Indian MLA cannot be nominated before floor test

* BJP MLA KG Bopaiah appointed pro-tem speaker

* Congress-JD (S) move SC to challenge pro tem Speaker's appointment; court sets hearing at 10.30 am, Saturday

Bengaluru: The Supreme Court will hear the Congress' petition challenging Karnataka Governor's nomination of KG Bopaiah as pro-tem speaker at 10:30 am on Saturday.

Bopaiah's choice is controversial both because he is not the senior most MLA, and because he was reprimanded by the Supreme Court in 2011 for acting in "hot haste" during a trust vote against Yeddyurappa in 2010. Earlier, the apex court in an order had demanded that the floor test in the Karnataka Assembly be held by 4 pm Saturday. Latest updates: Check out @barandbench's Tweet