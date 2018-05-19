Karnataka crisis: Yeddyurappa resigns as chief minister ahead of trust vote

Bengaluru:The 3-day old B S Yeddyurappa government in Karnataka collapsed on Saturday, with the chief minister announcing his decision to resign without facing a trust vote.

The Supreme Court had on Friday ordered a floor test in the Karnataka assembly at 4 pm on Saturday, drastically slashing the 15-day window given by Governor Vajubhai Vala to Bharatiya Janata Party Chief Minister Yeddyurappa to prove his majority.

“I am going to resign as chief minister... I will go to Raj Bhavan and submit my resignation.

“I will not face confidence vote... I am going to resign,” he told the assembly after a brief emotional speech. Yeddyurappa said he would now “go to the people”. Yeddyurappa said he would now “go to the people”. Saying he was not greedy for power, Yeddyurappa said he quit and said that he will work hard to ensure that BJP wins 28 of the 28 seats in the 2019 Lok Sabha elections. Saying he was not greedy for power, Yeddyurappa said he quit and said that he will work hard to ensure that BJP wins 28 of the 28 seats in the 2019 Lok Sabha elections. In an emotional speech in the Assembly, BS Yeddyurappa said, "I will lose nothing if I lose power, my life is for the people." He said there was no way he could have served the people of Karnataka as the Congress was not even allowing the MLAs to speak to their family members. In an emotional speech in the Assembly, BS Yeddyurappa said, "I will lose nothing if I lose power, my life is for the people." He said there was no way he could have served the people of Karnataka as the Congress was not even allowing the MLAs to speak to their family members. He then said that he will resign as the chief minister of Karnataka. He will meet the governor after the Assembly session and submit his resignation. He then said that he will resign as the chief minister of Karnataka. He will meet the governor after the Assembly session and submit his resignation. The floor test was always going to be tricky for Yeddyurappa to win as the BJP only had 104 seats, followed by the Congress with 78, Janata Dal-Secular with 37 and three seats have gone to others in the 224-member assembly where elections were held for 222 seats. The floor test was always going to be tricky for Yeddyurappa to win as the BJP only had 104 seats, followed by the Congress with 78, Janata Dal-Secular with 37 and three seats have gone to others in the 224-member assembly where elections were held for 222 seats. His resignation will pave the way for formation of a government led by Janata Dal-Secular state chief H D Kumaraswamy, who has the backing of the Congress. The newly formed alliance has claimed support of 117 MLAs in the 224-member House with an effective strength of 221. Polling for two seats was not held due to various reasons, while Kumaraswamy won from two places. Polling for two seats was not held due to various reasons, while Kumaraswamy won from two places. Latest updates: