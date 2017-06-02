Karnataka: Denied stretcher, wife drags ailing husband

[India], June 2 (ANI): In yet another shocking incident, a woman Fahmida forced to drag her ailing husband Amir Saab due to unavailability of stretcher in Megan Government Hospital.

Due to unavailability of stretcher in the hospital, wife dragged her husband to get X-ray done.

On May 21, a man was forced to carry the body of his dead wife on a stretcher after the hospital authorities refused to render an ambulance service to him.

Earlier in November, a woman was forced to drag her ailing husband on the ramp of a government hospital in Guntakal city in Anantapur District after hospital staff allegedly expressed their inability to provide her a stretcher. (ANI)