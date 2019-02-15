Karnataka: Dissenting Cong MLAs meet Siddaramaiah

[India], Feb 15 (ANI): Dissenting Karnataka Congress MLAs B. Nagendra and Ramesh Jarakiholi met CLP leader Siddaramaiah at his residence here on Friday.

Karnataka Minister Zameer Ahmed Khan was also present during the meeting.

Although the dissenting Congress MLAs have returned, they held party leaders responsible for their absence.

On Monday, former chief minister Siddaramaiah and Karnataka Deputy Chief Minister G Parameshwar met Karnataka Speaker Ramesh Kumar requesting for disqualification of four dissenting MLAs from the state Assembly after they did not attend the ongoing state budget session and CLP meet ahead of the budget.

The four Congress MLAs - Ramesh Jarhikoli, Umesh Jadhav, Mahesh Kumatalli and NB Nagendra – did not attend the budget session and the CLP meeting despite a party whip. (ANI)