Karnataka effect: Congress, RJD rush to stake claim in Manipur, Goa, Bihar

New Delhi: Inspired by BJP, Congress now eyes Goa: Congress Goa in-charge Chella Kumar to leave for Goa today, he with other party leaders will meet the Guv tomorrow & say that being the single largest party Congress should be invited to form govt in Goa. If necessary Congress can parade its MLAs also at Governor house.

"In 2017, we won 17 seats and were single largest party and continue to be but Governor chose to invite the BJP, which had 13 seats. In Karnataka, Governor invited BJP as they are the single largest party. So, we now appeal to the Governor to invite us to form govt," said Yatish Naik of the Congress party.

Former Manipur CM Okram Ibobi Singh and former Meghalaya CM Mukul Sangma have sought time from respective Governors of the state for a meeting tomorrow. Meanwhile, All India Congress Committee (AICC) General Secretary Ashok Gehlot has issued an official letter requesting all Pradesh Congress Committees, leaders and workers to organise state-wide dharnas tomorrow at state capitals and district head quarters to protest against Karnataka Governor for inviting BJP’s B S Yedurappa to form government in Karnataka. Meanwhile, All India Congress Committee (AICC) General Secretary Ashok Gehlot has issued an official letter requesting all Pradesh Congress Committees, leaders and workers to organise state-wide dharnas tomorrow at state capitals and district head quarters to protest against Karnataka Governor for inviting BJP’s B S Yedurappa to form government in Karnataka. All India Congress Committee General Secy Ashok Gehlot issues letter requesting all Pradesh Congress Committees, leaders & workers to organise state-wide dharnas at state capitals&dist HQs tomorrow to protest against K'taka Guv for inviting BS Yedurappa for making govt in K'taka. pic.twitter.com/5dCrttZZyp — ANI (@ANI) May 17, 2018 Taking lead from the Congress, former Bihar deputy CM and leader of the Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) Tejashwi Yadav to declare that he would also stake a claim to form a new government in Bihar, as his Rashtriya Janata Dal, too, is the single largest party in the state which is currently ruled by a Janata Dal (United) and Bharatiya Janata Party alliance. "We would be holding a one-day dharna tomorrow (Friday) against the murder of democracy in Karnataka. We also request the Bihar Governor to dissolve the state government and like in Karnataka invite the single largest party, which in Bihar is the RJD," Tejashwi Yadav said. Taking lead from the Congress, former Bihar deputy CM and leader of the Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) Tejashwi Yadav to declare that he would also stake a claim to form a new government in Bihar, as his Rashtriya Janata Dal, too, is the single largest party in the state which is currently ruled by a Janata Dal (United) and Bharatiya Janata Party alliance. "We would be holding a one-day dharna tomorrow (Friday) against the murder of democracy in Karnataka. We also request the Bihar Governor to dissolve the state government and like in Karnataka invite the single largest party, which in Bihar is the RJD," Tejashwi Yadav said.