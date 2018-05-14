Karnataka election: A slithering guest shocks Mahadevapura's polling booth

Bengaluru: Although Mahadevapura had a good turnout compared to the rest of Bengaluru Urban, the polling frenzy also attracted a snake into the booth on Saturday. This happened in Kithaganur in Mahadevapura constituency. It was finally chased away into a bush.

Officials suspended polling for about 20 minutes at the polling station in Kittagunuru. A long pole was used to remove the snake from the premises and only after it escaped the booth did voting resume again.