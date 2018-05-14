Karnataka election: A slithering guest shocks Mahadevapura's polling booth

Bengaluru: Although Mahadevapura had a good turnout compared to the rest of Bengaluru Urban, the polling frenzy also attracted a snake into the booth on Saturday. This happened in Kithaganur in Mahadevapura constituency. It was finally chased away into a bush.Officials suspended polling for about 20 minutes at the polling station in Kittagunuru. A long pole was used to remove the snake from the premises and only after it escaped the booth did voting resume again.
Polling was suspended for around 20 minutes after a snake entered the polling station in Kittanur, in Bengaluru's Mahadevapura, on Saturday afternoon. After the snake escaped from the station, the polling resumed. #KarnatakaElection #KarnatakaElections2018 @TheQuint pic.twitter.com/Xg5iOChzd0— Arun Dev (@ArunDev1) May 12, 2018 A single-phase polling was held in 222 constituencies, including 36 reserved for the Scheduled Castes (SC) and 15 for the Scheduled Tribes (ST) and 26 in Bengaluru from 7:00 am to 6:00 pm.
The results of this high stakes battle will be out on May 15 and for the both the Congress and BJP and could change the course of the state's political history.