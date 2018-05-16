Karnataka election: BJP MLAs elect Yeddyurappa as their leader

Bengaluru: The newly elected Karnataka BJP legislators on Wednesday formally elected B.S. Yeddyurappa as the legislative party leader, party spokesman S. Shantharam said.

Yeddyurappa was already the Chief Ministerial face of the Bharatiya Janata Party in the Karnataka Assembly elections held on May 12.

"We will later meet Governor Vajubhai R. Vala and stake claim to form the government," Yeddyurappa told reporters here.

Of the 222 constituencies, the BJP won 104 seats, while the Congress won 78 and Janata Dal-Secular won 38 seats, along with its ally Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP), throwing up a hung assembly in the state.