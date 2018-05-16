Karnataka election: JD-S to hold meeting of new MLAs at 5-star hotel

Bengaluru: The Janata Dal-Secular is scheduled to hold its Legislature Party meeting where all its newly-elected MLAs will be present at Le Meridien Hotel in Bengaluru.

Government formation in Karnataka is a tricky affair now with the Karnataka assembly election results throwing up a hung assembly, giving 104 seats to the Bharatiya Janata Party, 78 seats to the Congress and 37 seats to the JD-S.

The Congress has dramatically backed the JD-S for chief ministership and both parties are likely to parade their MLAs before Governor Vajubhai Vala this morning.

The Congress is likely to hold a meeting before that at 8:30 am. The BJP, too, has staked claim to form the Karnataka government, but is nine seats short of the majority mark. All eyes are now on who the Governor will invite first to form the government in Karnataka.