Karnataka election: Pre-poll survey predicts Congress win with 126 seats; 70 for BJP

New Delhi: As the Karnataka Assembly elections draw closer, the incumbent Congress has a clear edge over the other parties in the State, said a pre-poll survey by C-Fore, which has also predicted a better outing for Opposition BJP.

According to the the pre-poll survey, conducted by Gurugram-based C fore, the Congress is expected to win 126 seats with a 46% vote share. The BJP is expected to win 70 seats whereas the JD(S) will get a paltry 27 seats.

No incumbent has retained power in elections since 1985, and if the Congress is able to do so, it will be creating history of sorts.

The survey says the Congress will get 126 seats, four more than its tally in the 2013 elections, and foresaw the BJP getting 70 seats, 30 more than its score in the previous polls. The JD(S) will suffer the most; the party will see a 13-seat drop and a negative swing of 4 per cent because of the exodus of its Muslim and Dalit votes to the Congress. The JD(S) will suffer the most; the party will see a 13-seat drop and a negative swing of 4 per cent because of the exodus of its Muslim and Dalit votes to the Congress. This is the second C-Fore survey in eight months. The earlier survey predicted similar results. This is the second C-Fore survey in eight months. The earlier survey predicted similar results. The survey was conducted between March 1 and March 25 in which 22,357 voters from 154 Assembly constituencies covering all the districts were administered a structured questionnaire. The survey was conducted between March 1 and March 25 in which 22,357 voters from 154 Assembly constituencies covering all the districts were administered a structured questionnaire. The survey gave Chief Minister Siddaramaiah a thumbs-up, in that 45% of respondents preferred him over BJP state president BS Yeddyurappa (26%) and JD(S) state president HD Kumaraswamy (13%) for the top post. The survey gave Chief Minister Siddaramaiah a thumbs-up, in that 45% of respondents preferred him over BJP state president BS Yeddyurappa (26%) and JD(S) state president HD Kumaraswamy (13%) for the top post. When contacted, C fore chief executive Premchand Palety said the survey was "independent" and was not commissioned by the Congress. When contacted, C fore chief executive Premchand Palety said the survey was "independent" and was not commissioned by the Congress.