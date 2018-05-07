Karnataka election: Siddaramaiah files defamation suit against BJP, Amit Shah, Yeddyurappa and PM Modi

Bengaluru: In an unprecedented development, Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah on Monday sent a six-page legal notice for criminal and civil defamation to the Bharatiya Janata Party, Prime Minister Narendra Modi, party president Amit Shah and Karnataka chief ministerial candidate B S Yeddyurappa.

Lashing out against BJP and its political leaders, Siddaramaiah sent a legal notice for criminal and civil defamation for corruption charges made against him - according to news agency ANI.

Earlier in the day, Siddaramaiah had also questioned why BJP is pointing fingers at him even as it 'allowed' criminals like Vijay Mallya and Nirav Modi to leave the country. "He (PM) calls himself a 'chowkidar'. He let Nirav Modi and Mallaya escape, what kind of 'chowkidar' is he? He keeps saying 'achhe din' but where are 'achhe din'? He thinks that just because he is saying it in Hindi we won't understand but we understand pretty well," Siddaramaiah said. He let Nirav Modi and Mallaya escape, what kind of 'chowkidar' is he? He keeps saying 'achhe din' but where are 'achhe din'? He thinks that just because he is saying it in Hindi we won't understand but we understand pretty well," Siddaramaiah said. Earlier today, Siddaramaiah hit back at the BJP and PM Modi, over accusations that he aided, abetted, protected and promoted the cheating of private investors by a firm involved in running a ponzi scheme. Earlier today, Siddaramaiah hit back at the BJP and PM Modi, over accusations that he aided, abetted, protected and promoted the cheating of private investors by a firm involved in running a ponzi scheme. The chief minister tweeted: “If BJP wants to go with this logic of using a photo to accuse me then it should also accuse PM Modi for his photo with Nirav Modi in Davos.”BJP spokesperson Sambit Patra had earlier released photographs of Siddaramaiah with Vijay Eswaran, claiming the two met in September 2013. Eswaran is an absconder and is wanted for financial fraud. The chief minister tweeted: “If BJP wants to go with this logic of using a photo to accuse me then it should also accuse PM Modi for his photo with Nirav Modi in Davos.”BJP spokesperson Sambit Patra had earlier released photographs of Siddaramaiah with Vijay Eswaran, claiming the two met in September 2013. Eswaran is an absconder and is wanted for financial fraud.