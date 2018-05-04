  1. Sify.com
  Karnataka election: Sitting BJP MLA B N Vijaykumar passes away

Bengaluru: Sitting Bharatiya Janata Party MLA B N Vijaykumar died of a massive heart attack at a hospital in Bengaluru in the early hours today, the party said.

A candidate for the May 12 assembly polls, Vijaykumar had collapsed during an election campaign in Jayanagar constituency in Bengaluru and was shifted to government-run Jayadeva Institute of Cardiology, where efforts to resuscitate him failed, state BJP join spokesman S Prakash said.

Vijaykumar, aged 59, was a two-time MLA from Jayanagar. He was a bachelor.

