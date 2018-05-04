Karnataka election: Sitting BJP MLA B N Vijaykumar passes away

Bengaluru: Sitting Bharatiya Janata Party MLA B N Vijaykumar died of a massive heart attack at a hospital in Bengaluru in the early hours today, the party said.A candidate for the May 12 assembly polls, Vijaykumar had collapsed during an election campaign in Jayanagar constituency in Bengaluru and was shifted to government-run Jayadeva Institute of Cardiology, where efforts to resuscitate him failed, state BJP join spokesman S Prakash said. Vijaykumar, aged 59, was a two-time MLA from Jayanagar. He was a bachelor.