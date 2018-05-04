Karnataka election: What the BJP promised in its manifesto

Bengaluru: Karnataka BJP chief ministerial candidate BS Yeddyurappa on Friday promised to re-introduce the Karnataka Prevention of Cow Slaughter and Preservation Bill 2012 if the party came to power in the assembly elections to be held next week.

Launching the party's election manifesto, Yeddyurappa stressed on the party's commitment towards welfare of the farmers and announced various measures for them in the state.

He said welfare of farmers has always been the party's priority. "We will allocate Rs 1,50,000 Cr for various irrigation projects in Karnataka and ensure water reaches every field in the state," he said. The manifesto promised 1000 farmers will be taken to Israel for an agricultural fellowship. The BJP has pledged to ensure that farmers receive 1.5 times the cost of production as Minimum Support Price (MSP) to fulfill PM Narendra Modi's "vision of doubling farmers' incomes", the party has said on its official Twitter account.

The manifesto also announced Annapurna canteens, in the manner of Tamil Nadu's extremely popular Amma canteens, for subsidised food. Addressing the below poverty line section, the party said Rs 25,000 and a gold mangalsutra will be given to BPL women for their marriage. The party has also promised free smart phones for BPL women. The party suffered a setback this morning, after MLA B N Vijaykumar died of a massive heart attack at a hospital in Bengaluru early this morning. He was a candidate for the May 12 assembly elections. Addressing the below poverty line section, the party said Rs 25,000 and a gold mangalsutra will be given to BPL women for their marriage. The party has also promised free smart phones for BPL women. The party suffered a setback this morning, after MLA B N Vijaykumar died of a massive heart attack at a hospital in Bengaluru early this morning. He was a candidate for the May 12 assembly elections. Meanwhile, Congress chief Rahul Gandhi will be concluding the eighth leg of his campaign in the poll-bound state by addressing public and corner meetings in Kalburgi, Gadag and Haveri districts today. Meanwhile, Congress chief Rahul Gandhi will be concluding the eighth leg of his campaign in the poll-bound state by addressing public and corner meetings in Kalburgi, Gadag and Haveri districts today.