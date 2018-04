Karnataka elections 2018: Congress manifesto promises 1 crore jobs

New Delhi: Congress president Rahul Gandhi today released the party's election manifesto for the Karnataka Assembly polls.

Interestingly, the manifesto promises the creation of one crore jobs over five years.

The BJP's ally Shiv Sena had hit out at the party last month saying while the PM promised had one crore jobs every year, not even 1,000 people actually got employment and on the contrary, even those employed became jobless.

Job creation has remained a bugbear for the government.

Gandhi described the manifesto as the "voice of the people of Karnataka" and not a document prepared by "three or four people in a closed room". He also took potshots at Narendra Modi, saying while the prime minister likes to tell people his "mann ki baat", this manifesto contained the "mann ki baat" of the people of Karnataka. Taking a dig at the BJP, Gandhi said the manifesto that the saffron party will release would not be for the people of Karnataka and reflect the views of the RSS. The Congress president claimed the the Siddaramaiah government had fulfilled 95 per cent of the promises made in the manifesto released ahead of the 2013 polls after coming to power. Elections to the 225-seat assembly are scheduled for May 12.