Karnataka elections: Congress trying to rig polls, claims BJP; moves Election Commission

New Delhi: The Bharatiya Janata Party moved the Election Commission today alleging that the Congress was trying to rig the upcoming assembly elections in Karnataka and also complained that some officers in the state were biased towards the ruling party.

Four senior BJP leaders led by its General Secretary Bhupender Yadav submitted a memorandum to the poll panel, demanding deployment of adequate number of Central Armed Police Forces and 'micro-observers preferably from outside Karnataka'.

The state goes to polls on May 12.

Citing a number of incidents where the state government officials had shown their alleged bias and worked under the influence of the Congress government in the state, the BJP demanded such officers not be put on poll duty.

Alleging that BJP chief Amit Shah was not allowed to garland a statue of Dr B R Ambedkar in Mysuru by the city's DEO/DC on April 14, the party said the officer should be 'removed from election duty for committing such an indiscretion at the bidding of ruling party'.

According to the memorandum, the BJP also requested the commission to change the criteria of 'vulnerable' and 'critical' assembly seats in the state.

It should not be based only on historic data and records but also on the changed political situation and threat perception of possible mischief in the areas that have otherwise remained peaceful, the party said.

Claiming that its workers have not been allowed to hoist flag, the BJP said they should be permitted to do so on their own premises.

At the same time there must be no bar in party offering meals to its workers in its meetings, the party said in the memorandum.