Karnataka elections: 'Convince' farmers, PM Modi says in app address to BJP Kisan Morcha

Prime Minister Narendra Modi addressed BJP Kisan Morcha Karyakartas via the 'Narendra Modi App' on Wednesday. Image: Twitter

: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday asked Karnataka unit workers of the BJP’s Kisan Morcha to “convince” farmers in the state on the need for a government that is “sensitive” to their issues.

In his address via the 'Narendra Modi App,' the Prime Minister said, agriculture and farmer welfare has always been the BJP's legacy. "I keep getting complaints regarding Pradhan Mantri Fasal Bima Yojana from Karnataka, but one of our MPs has done a great work in his constituency with the help of Kisan Morcha workers," he said.

Insisting that the BJP government looks at farmer welfare in a "holistic manner", Modi listed out the schemes under which farmers in the state are expected to benifit. "Around 3.5 crore farmers have been covered under Pradhan Mantri Fasal Bima Yojana, out of which 14 lakh farmers belong to Karnataka alone," the prime minister said, adding that one crore farmers in Karnataka have already been provided the Soil Health Card, through which the farmer can continuously monitor the health of his/ her farm. Insisting that the BJP government looks at farmer welfare in a "holistic manner", Modi listed out the schemes under which farmers in the state are expected to benifit. "Around 3.5 crore farmers have been covered under Pradhan Mantri Fasal Bima Yojana, out of which 14 lakh farmers belong to Karnataka alone," the prime minister said, adding that one crore farmers in Karnataka have already been provided the Soil Health Card, through which the farmer can continuously monitor the health of his/ her farm. "The Karnataka government was indifferent... it did not care about the benefits that a farmer can get from the Pradhan Mantri Fasal Bima Yojana. If the state government was active during drought, it would have benefited farmers, but they did not do it," Modi said. Betterment of farmers' professional and personal lives, which could not happen in 60 years of Congress rule in India, is being realised now, he said. "The Karnataka government was indifferent... it did not care about the benefits that a farmer can get from the Pradhan Mantri Fasal Bima Yojana. If the state government was active during drought, it would have benefited farmers, but they did not do it," Modi said. Betterment of farmers' professional and personal lives, which could not happen in 60 years of Congress rule in India, is being realised now, he said. LIVE : PM Modi interacts with Kisan Morcha Karyakartas of @BJP4Karnataka. #FarmersWithModi https://t.co/DRSoHGxbAY — BJP (@BJP4India) May 2, 2018 Insisting that the BJP government looks at farmer welfare in a "holistic manner", Modi listed out the schemes under which farmers in the state are expected to benifit. "Around 3.5 crore farmers have been covered under Pradhan Mantri Fasal Bima Yojana, out of which 14 lakh farmers belong to Karnataka alone," the prime minister said, adding that one crore farmers in Karnataka have already been provided the Soil Health Card, through which the farmer can continuously monitor the health of his/ her farm. Insisting that the BJP government looks at farmer welfare in a "holistic manner", Modi listed out the schemes under which farmers in the state are expected to benifit. "Around 3.5 crore farmers have been covered under Pradhan Mantri Fasal Bima Yojana, out of which 14 lakh farmers belong to Karnataka alone," the prime minister said, adding that one crore farmers in Karnataka have already been provided the Soil Health Card, through which the farmer can continuously monitor the health of his/ her farm.