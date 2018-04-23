Karnataka elections: EC extends polling time by an hour

[India] Apr 23 (ANI): Due to excessive heat in Karnataka, the Election Commission of India (ECI) announced an extension of polling time by an hour for the upcoming state legislative assembly election.

Earlier, the polling time was 7 am to 5 pm which has now been changed to 7 am to 6 pm.

"It is necessary to extend the hours of the poll to facilitate all the voters to cast their votes even in the late hours." read the official ECI order.

Karnataka will go to polls on May 12 to elect representatives to the 225-member state assembly. The results will be out on May 15. (ANI)