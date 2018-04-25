Karnataka elections: Siddaramaiah calls Modi, Yogi 'north Indian imports', BJP hits back

. @BJP4Karnataka by waiting for North Indian imports like PM Modi, UPCM Adityanath is admiting they have no leaders in the state. They have reduced their CM face @BSYBJP to a dummy.

PM may come & go. Here it is Siddaramaiah vs BSY & you know who is winning. #CongressMathomme https://t.co/IatRRstyAe — Siddaramaiah (@siddaramaiah) April 25, 2018 @BJP4Karnataka by waiting for North Indian imports like PM Modi, UPCM Adityanath is admiting they have no leaders in the state. They have reduced their CM face @BSYBJP to a dummy. PM may come & go.

In an interview to news agency ANI, Siddaramaiah rubbished exit polls' verdict saying there will be no hung assembly. "I am very clear about it. Therefore this question doesn't arise at all. I will 100% win in both Badami and Chamundeshwari. I don't have any strong opponent in these two places."

When asked about the possibility of a coalition, he said he hoped secular minded parties would come together and defeat communal forces.

He said BJP president Amit Shah was not a good strategist. "What strategy has he got in Karnataka? Except for communal clashes nothing else. The youth in Karnataka like Rahul Gandhi, his campaigning in the state has had a big impact on the youth. Victory in Karnataka will be a stepping stone for Congress for the 2019 Lok Sabha polls."

He said the people in Karnataka were happy with the development programmes he had introduced in the state. "I am just a symbolic head of the Govt. People are happy with us, we have fulfilled promises."