Karnataka heads for a hung house, BJP largest party, say Exit Polls

Bengaluru: Voting in the Karnataka Legislative Assembly Election 2018 has officially ended at 6 pm and the counting of votes will take place on May 15 (Tuesday) starting 8 am. A total of 70 per cent of the electorate turned out to vote in the Karnataka Assembly Election 2018, the Election Commission announced. This number could go up further.

The exit poll results of Karnataka assembly elections 2018 have been declared.

8:35 PM

Today's Chanakya had asked a question to voters -- "Do you want a change of government in the state?" 47 per cent of the respondents said YES, while 40 per cent were happy with the Congress government and said NO

8:30 PM My shot at #KarnakataElections2018 after speaking to friends in @INCKarnataka and Kannada media @INCIndia 120 @BJP4India 80 @JanatadalS 20 @sugataraju — Karti P Chidambaram (@KartiPC) May 12, 2018 8:25 pm Instead of speaking about development and the jobs they created, they speak about why (former prime minister Jawaharlal) Nehru did not visit Bhagat Singh. Are people going to vote on this basis in 2019?: Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam spokesperson Saravanan Annadurai 8:21 PM Other than one exit poll, all the exit polls are categorically saying that it is going to be a hung assembly, according to sources 8:22 PM Bharatiya Janata Party's Chief Ministerial candidate, BS Yeddyurappa, tweets: Thank you Karnataka!



Gratitude to the people of Karnataka for voting in large numbers today. @BJP4Karnataka is headed towards a landslide victory with all your blessings and support!#KarnatakaVotes4BJP#KarnatakaElections2018 — B.S. Yeddyurappa (@BSYBJP) May 12, 2018 8:14 PM After Times Now-Today's Chanakya's seat projection, the 'Poll of the Polls' gives Bharatiya Janata Party 103 seats, Congress 86 seats, Janata Dal (Secular) 31 seats, and Others 2 seats 8:13 PM News Nation's exit poll projections are also out. BJP is set to win 107 seats, Congress to bag 73, JD(S) to win 38 seats, and Others 4 Another poll gives advantage to the BJP 8:05 PM Times Now-Today's Chanakya vote share percentage is as follows: Bharatiya Janata Party - 39 percent Congress - 36 percent Janata Dal (Secular) - 18 percent Others - 7 percent 8:00 PM Times Now-Today's Chanakya exit poll for Karnataka is out: The Bharatiya Janata Party is expected to win 120 seats; Congress, 73; Janata Dal (Secular), 26; and Others 3 Earlier, the 'Poll of the Polls' predicted Bharatiya Janata Party grabbing 100 seats; Congress, 88; Janata Dal (Secular), 32; and Others, 2 Today's Chanakya - Karnataka Elections 2018 seat projection: BJP 120 ± 11 (Plus / Minus 11) Seats; Congress 73 ± 11 (Plus / Minus 11) Seats; JD(S)+ 26 ± 7 (Plus / Minus 7) Seats; Others 3 ± 3 (Plus / Minus 3) Seats 7:56 PM Total cumulative gross seizure of cash -- Rs 94 cr, liquor worth -- Rs 24.78 cr, various inducements like sarees, vehicles, dhotis, utensils, electronic gadgets worth Rs 66 crores -- till today. This is more than 8 times the seizures made in the last Assembly election, as per the Election Commission 7:50 PM Karnataka CM Siddaramaiah has tweeted: Dear People of Karnataka,



Thank you for exercising your franchise today.



I thank all the officers & staff connected with conducting the Election for their hard work & sincerity.



And finally, to all the workers of the Congress party - I am indebted to you for all your efforts. — Siddaramaiah (@siddaramaiah) May 12, 2018 We have fought this election on the plank of our 5 year performance, and our vision for the state.



I am confident the people of Karnataka will bless us to continue serving them. #KarnatakaWithCongress — Siddaramaiah (@siddaramaiah) May 12, 2018 Poll of exit polls at 7:40pm predicts: 100 seats for BJP, 99 seats for Congress, 32 seats for JD(S)+ and, 2 seats for others * According to Times Now poll of polls, a hung assembly is expected in Karnataka Region-wise seat share breakdown according to Times Now-VMR exit polls: Central Karnataka: BJP 17, Congress 12, JD(S)+ 5, Others 1 Coastal Karnataka: BJP 8, Congress 13 Greater Bangalore: BJP 14, Congress 14, JD(S)+ 2 Hyderabad Karnataka: BJP 19, Congress 12 Mumbai Karnataka: BJP 23, Congress 26, JD(S)+ 1 Old Mysore: BJP 7, Congress 21, JD(S)+ 25, Others 2