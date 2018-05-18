Karnataka fallout: Goa Congress MLAs meet Governor, stake claim to form govt

Copy of memorandum submitted to the Goa Governor by @INCGoa MLAs. pic.twitter.com/vfY9cDJilg

— Goa Congress (@INCGoa) May 18, 2018 In the 2017 Goa Assembly elections, the Congress party emerged as the single-largest party with 17 of the 40 seats. Following the results, one of the MLAs, Vishwajit Rane, resigned from the Congress Party and the Assembly just before the floor test and joined the BJP.

Goa: 13 Congress MLAs at Raj Bhavan, hand over memorandum to Governor Mridula Sinha saying Congress is the single largest party in the state pic.twitter.com/WCJ2DilCFN — ANI (@ANI) May 18, 2018

Yesterday, the Congress had decided to stake claim to form government in the state. The Goa Congress Legislature Party chief Chandrakant Kavlekar had said the party would stake claim by submitting to Governor Mridula Sinha a formal letter containing signatures of all 16 party MLAs.

In the Goa Assembly elections held in March 2017, the Congress had bagged 17 seats in the 40-member House, falling short of the majority figure by four seats.

The BJP, which got 14 seats, formed the government in alliance with the Goa Forward Party and MGP, both of which had secured three seats each.

Three Independents also went with the BJP.

Kavlekar said the Goa Governor should follow the precedent set by her Karnataka counterpart and invite the single-largest party to form the government "correcting her mistake of March 12, 2017".

Meanwhile, in Bihar RJD’s Tejashwi Yadav also said that they will prove the majority to the Governor and stake claim in the assembly. The former Deputy CM of Bihar said, “We are going to prove our majority to the Governor. We stake claim to form the government. We have the support of many parties and MLAs of those parties are with us. Let’s see what happens.”

In Bihar, the JD(U)-BJP alliance together with other allies have 131 seats in 243 Assembly. However, the RJD is still the single largest party with 80 MLAs. “We would be holding a one-day dharna tomorrow against the murder of democracy in Karnataka. We also request the Bihar Governor to dissolve the state government and like in Karnataka invite the single largest party, which in Bihar is the RJD,” RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav said after the midnight drama in Karnataka.