Karnataka: Five dead after being struck by lightning in Kalaburagi

[India], June 3 (ANI): At least five were killed and one was injured after being struck by lightning in Kalburagi district on Monday, said police.

The deceased were identified as Gamu Rathod (32), Suresh Pawar (30) and Yuvraj Chetan (24), Abdul Ghani (12) and Suresh Digambar (17).

Three of the deceased including the injured hailed from Madbool village of the district, while the rest were residents of Aland village.

Injured person Sitara Pawar (35) is being treated in a hospital in the vicinity, Kalaburagi SP Iada Martin Marbaniang confirmed. (ANI)