Karnataka floor test: Congress's KR Ramesh Kumar elected as Vidhana Soudha speaker

Bengaluru: Before the much-awaited floor test in Karnataka, Congress MLA KR Ramesh Kumar was elected unopposed as the Speaker of the House. Karnataka Deputy CM G Parameshwara proposed KR Ramesh Kumar's name which was seconded by Congress leader Siddaramahaih.

The BJP withdrew the nomination of its candidate S Suresh Kumar giving Ramesh Kumar a walkover. CM Kumaraswamy congratulated Ramesh Kumar and hoped that the next five years pass on peacefully. "We are happy that you have been elected unanimously," he said.

Yeddyurappa congratulated Ramesh Kumar and said that while they had nominated a member from their party, they decided to withdraw the name and give honour to the chair of the Speaker. "You have an experience as a humble and fair person. The Opposition will cooperate with you in every possible way," Yeddyurappa said. Ramesh Kumar is a six-time MLA and has been the Speaker of Karnataka Assembly twice during the HD Deve Gowda and JH Patel governments (1994-99). He was the Health and Family Welfare minister in the previous Congress government of Siddaramaiah. He won from Srinivasapur defeating JDS candidate GK Venkatashivareddy by over 10,500 votes in the recent Assembly elections. Ramesh Kumar is a six-time MLA and has been the Speaker of Karnataka Assembly twice during the HD Deve Gowda and JH Patel governments (1994-99). He was the Health and Family Welfare minister in the previous Congress government of Siddaramaiah. He won from Srinivasapur defeating JDS candidate GK Venkatashivareddy by over 10,500 votes in the recent Assembly elections. The floor test, which will bring an end to the 10-day political uncertainty in the state that began after the state gave a fractured mandate in the assembly elections, is set to begin shortly. While the Congress has 78 MLAs, Kumaraswamy's JDS has 37 seats, along with two independent candidates. Kumaraswamy had won from two constituencies. The floor test, which will bring an end to the 10-day political uncertainty in the state that began after the state gave a fractured mandate in the assembly elections, is set to begin shortly. While the Congress has 78 MLAs, Kumaraswamy's JDS has 37 seats, along with two independent candidates. Kumaraswamy had won from two constituencies.