Karnataka floor test: Section 144 clamped in Mangalore

[India], May 19 (ANI): Amid the political ruckus in Karnataka, section 144 has been imposed in Mangalore as a precautionary measure ahead of the Supreme Court's order directing Bharatiya Janata Party's (BJP) B.S. Yeddyurappa to prove majority in the state assembly on Saturday.

The Supreme Court directed Yeddyurappa to prove the majority in the assembly at 4 p.m. on May 19.

The decision was taken after the apex court heard the arguments for and against the petition filed by the Congress and Janata Dal (Secular) following Karnataka Governor Vajubhai R. Vala's invitation to the BJP to form the government in the state.

Though the BJP emerged as a single largest party with 104 MLAs, they are short of the halfway mark of 112 by seven MLAs. The Congress and the JD(S) have entered into a post-poll alliance and together with 115 MLAs they are staking claim to form the government. (ANI)