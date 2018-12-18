Karnataka food poisoning: Police confirms presence pesticide in 'prasad'

Bengaluru: The presence of the pesticide 'monocrotophos' was found in the prasad that was consumed by devotees at Maramma temple in Chamarajanagar on December 14 which led to the death of 13 people and many admitted to the hospital.

"The test conducted at Food Safety Lab has indicated the presence of Monocrotophos, a pesticide used on plants. Further investigation is underway," confirmed Inspector General of Police, South Zone, Sharat Chandra on Tuesday.

State minister Puttaranga Shetty on December 15 confirmed the arrest of two people in connection with the incident.

Meanwhile, the state government has announced Rs 5 lakh ex-gratia to the kin of the deceased. Also, the government will incur the affected people's treatment expenses. Sharing details of the incident, Karnataka Chief Minister HD Kumaraswamy informed that Principal Secretary and Commissioner have instructed the district health officials of Mandya and Mysuru to provide all possible help to the health administration in Chamarajanagar.