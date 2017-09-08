Karnataka govt announces Rs 10 lakh reward to anyone giving clues in Gauri Lankesh's murder

Bengaluru: The Karnataka government on Friday announced Rs 10 lakh reward to anyone who provides clues about the killing of senior journalist and activist Gauri Lankesh.

The announcement was made by Home Minister Ramalinga Reddy, a day after the city police asked public to share any information that they may have in connection with the case through a specific phone number and e-mail id.

"Chief Minister (Siddaramaiah) has given instructions to intensify the investigation and nab the culprits as soon as possible. We have given enough officials to the SIT, if they need additional officers we are ready to give," Reddy said.

Reddy said, "We will give Rs 10 lakh reward to anybody who gives clues about the culprits." Siddaramaiah on Friday held a meeting with the SIT on the investigation that is in progress in connection with the case. Reddy, along with SIT chief B K Singh, Director General of Police R K Dutta and Intelligence DG A M Prasad were present at the meeting. The state government had on Wednesday announced the formation of a 21-member SIT team headed by IGP (Intelligence) B K Singh to probe the killing that has led to a wave of country-wide protests and condemnation across the political spectrum. Gauri Lankesh, known to be an anti-establishment voice with strident anti-right wing views, was shot dead at close range by unknown assailants at her home here on the night of September 5.