Karnataka HC to hear Bengaluru steel flyover case on Jun 7

[India], Jun 4 (ANI): The Karnataka High Court on Tuesday adjourned a petition filed against the construction of steel flyover project in Bengaluru for further hearing on June 7.

A division bench of the court headed by Chief Justice Abhay Shreeniwas Oka enquired about the effect of the National Green Tribunal (NGT) order on the project.

The counsel for the petitioner Namma Bengaluru Foundation (NBF) which is opposing the construction of the 6.7 km six-lane steel bridge from Chalukya Circle to Hebbal Circle, told the court that, "on account of the NGT order, the project cannot go ahead without environmental clearance."

The court further said, "as the project has not being carried out, the petition is infructuous." The counsel responded by saying that the petitioner has also challenged the project on the ground that the Bengaluru Metropolitan Planning Committee (BMPC) was by-passed and approval was granted by the Bangalore Vision Group (BVG). The NBF counsel also apprised the court that on the writ petition filed by them the state government published a circular that annulled the constitution of BVG. And as the steel flyover project was approved by BVG, a fresh approval process must be undertaken and has to be placed before the MPC. After hearing this point, the court inquired as to whether they should club this case with the main MPC challenge matter. The state government's counsel submitted that he will communicate on Friday whether the government will pursue the project or not. The case has been adjourned for a hearing on Friday. (ANI)