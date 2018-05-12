Karnataka heads for a hung house, BJP largest party, say Exit Polls

Bengaluru: Voting in the Karnataka Legislative Assembly Election 2018 has officially ended at 6 pm and the counting of votes will take place on May 15 (Tuesday) starting 8 am. A total of 70 per cent of the electorate turned out to vote in the Karnataka Assembly Election 2018, the Election Commission announced. This number could go up further.

The exit poll results of Karnataka assembly elections 2018 have been declared.

Most of the surveys have shown that BJP is likely to emerge as the largest party while the Congress may lose government in Karnataka.

8:52 PM

Pollsters have forecast a hung Assembly, with a close contest between Congress and BJP. JDS is likely to play a crucial role in government formation in the event of a fractured mandate.

8:50 PM

Several channels suggest BJP may emerge as the largest party with 98 seats. Congress get 90 seats, while JD(S) may get 32 seats and others 3.

8:45 PM

An estimated 70 per cent of the over 4.96 crore voters exercised their franchise to choose a new Karnataka Assembly in one of the most high-profile and bitterly fought elections in the recent times.

8:42 PM

There were reports of malfunctioning of EVMs from some polling stations, and minor clashes between Congress and BJP supporters. The two parties also accused each other of inducing voters.

8:40 PM

Voting for 222 of the 224 assembly seats in the state was held today. Any party will need the support of 113 MLAs to form a new government.

8:38 PM

Even as Belagavi district had the highest number of voters with figure of 37,23,585), Kodagu had the lowest voter share with 4,33,846 voters.

8:35 PM

Today's Chanakya had asked a question to voters -- "Do you want a change of government in the state?" 47 per cent of the respondents said YES, while 40 per cent were happy with the Congress government and said NO

8:30 PM

8:25 pm

Instead of speaking about development and the jobs they created, they speak about why (former prime minister Jawaharlal) Nehru did not visit Bhagat Singh. Are people going to vote on this basis in 2019?: Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam spokesperson Saravanan Annadurai

8:21 PM

Other than one exit poll, all the exit polls are categorically saying that it is going to be a hung assembly, according to sources

8:22 PM

Bharatiya Janata Party's Chief Ministerial candidate, BS Yeddyurappa, tweets:

Thank you Karnataka!



Gratitude to the people of Karnataka for voting in large numbers today. @BJP4Karnataka is headed towards a landslide victory with all your blessings and support!#KarnatakaVotes4BJP#KarnatakaElections2018 — B.S. Yeddyurappa (@BSYBJP) May 12, 2018

8:14 PM

After Times Now-Today's Chanakya's seat projection, the 'Poll of the Polls' gives Bharatiya Janata Party 103 seats, Congress 86 seats, Janata Dal (Secular) 31 seats, and Others 2 seats

8:13 PM

News Nation's exit poll projections are also out. BJP is set to win 107 seats, Congress to bag 73, JD(S) to win 38 seats, and Others 4

Another poll gives advantage to the BJP

8:05 PM

Times Now-Today's Chanakya vote share percentage is as follows:

Bharatiya Janata Party - 39 percent

Congress - 36 percent

Janata Dal (Secular) - 18 percent

Others - 7 percent

8:00 PM

Times Now-Today's Chanakya exit poll for Karnataka is out:

The Bharatiya Janata Party is expected to win 120 seats; Congress, 73; Janata Dal (Secular), 26; and Others 3

Earlier, the 'Poll of the Polls' predicted Bharatiya Janata Party grabbing 100 seats; Congress, 88; Janata Dal (Secular), 32; and Others, 2

Today's Chanakya - Karnataka Elections 2018 seat projection: BJP 120 ± 11 (Plus / Minus 11) Seats; Congress 73 ± 11 (Plus / Minus 11) Seats; JD(S)+ 26 ± 7 (Plus / Minus 7) Seats; Others 3 ± 3 (Plus / Minus 3) Seats

7:56 PM

Total cumulative gross seizure of cash -- Rs 94 cr, liquor worth -- Rs 24.78 cr, various inducements like sarees, vehicles, dhotis, utensils, electronic gadgets worth Rs 66 crores -- till today. This is more than 8 times the seizures made in the last Assembly election, as per the Election Commission

7:50 PM

Karnataka CM Siddaramaiah has tweeted:

Dear People of Karnataka,



Thank you for exercising your franchise today.



I thank all the officers & staff connected with conducting the Election for their hard work & sincerity.



And finally, to all the workers of the Congress party - I am indebted to you for all your efforts. — Siddaramaiah (@siddaramaiah) May 12, 2018

We have fought this election on the plank of our 5 year performance, and our vision for the state.



I am confident the people of Karnataka will bless us to continue serving them. #KarnatakaWithCongress — Siddaramaiah (@siddaramaiah) May 12, 2018

Poll of exit polls at 7:40pm predicts:

100 seats for BJP,

99 seats for Congress,

32 seats for JD(S)+ and, 2 seats for others

* According to Times Now poll of polls, a hung assembly is expected in Karnataka

Region-wise seat share breakdown according to Times Now-VMR exit polls:

Central Karnataka: BJP 17, Congress 12, JD(S)+ 5, Others 1

Coastal Karnataka: BJP 8, Congress 13

Greater Bangalore: BJP 14, Congress 14, JD(S)+ 2

Hyderabad Karnataka: BJP 19, Congress 12

Mumbai Karnataka: BJP 23, Congress 26, JD(S)+ 1

Old Mysore: BJP 7, Congress 21, JD(S)+ 25, Others 2