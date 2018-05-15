Karnataka is an extraordinary victory: PM Modi

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday hailed the Bharatiya Janata Party's (BJP) majority in the Karnataka polls as an extraordinary and massive victory.

The Prime Minister thanked the people of Karnataka for their support and also lauded the efforts of the party workers.

"In Karnataka, the way the workers have worked, I want to thank them. Our national president Amit Shah worked so hard. In the bright future of Karnataka, the BJP will not be far behind, I assure the people of Karnataka," Prime Minister Narendra Modi said while addressing the party workers here.

He further attacked the Congress party and said it is trying to come to power in the state by forming an alliance with the Janata Dal (Secular), despite facing rejection. The Prime Minister further said that by rejecting the mandate of the people, the party is hurting India's Constitution for its political interests. "No one could have imagined that in this election, Congress would do an act to hurt India's Constitution only for its political interests," he said. The Prime Minister also said that the Karnataka elections are proof that the BJP is not a party for only Hindi speaking states. "They said the BJP is a party of Hindi speaking states. Are Goa, Gujarat, Maharashtra, the northeastern states of Hindi speaking states? No, BJP represents India and our proud diversity," Prime Minister Modi said. Both, JD(S) and the BJP have taken appointment from the Governor of Karnataka to discuss the possibility to come to power in the state. Meanwhile, Siddaramaiah has submitted his resignation from his post of the chief minister. The Congress party has agreed to join hands with JD(S) to form the next government in Karnataka. This new political development emerged after the numbers of the BJP started to drop from 115, which was a majority number. But at the time of filing this report, the BJP was leading on 108 seats, Congress on 78, JD (S) on 38, Karnataka Pragnyavantha Janatha Party on one seat, and Independent on one seat. Karnataka Assembly has 224 seats and a party or an alliance needs 112 seats to form the government.