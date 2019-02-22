Karnataka is governed by 2.5 CMs: Amit Shah

[India], Feb 21 (ANI): BJP President Amit Shah on Thursday hit out at the Karnataka government alleging that the state is being governed by two and a half Chief ministers.

Addressing a gathering here, he said: "It’s a weird situation in Karnataka. Kumaraswamy calls himself a clerk, Siddaramaiah is the super CM and G Parameshwara is half CM. This 'dhai' CM sarkar cannot develop the state. This alliance is an example of what mahagathbandhan has in store at the national level.”

Calling the coalition government of Karnataka an alliance driven by the sole motive of attaining power, Shah said: "This coalition government cannot help in developing our economy, they can neither work for the welfare of the poor. If we intend to make India a 'Vishwa Guru', we need to form BJP government led by Prime Minister Narendra Modi."

Sharpening his attack at the Congress party, Shah added: "Congress government waived off Rs 53,000 crore loans of farmers in 10 years. On the other hand, Modi govt will provide Rs 75,000 crore to the farmers every year. Moreover, Congress declared to waive off farm loans amounting to around Rs 48,000 crore. However, they only waived off Rs 1,600 crore." He alleged that the opposition including Mamata Banerjee, JD(S), Congress and others do not want intruders to leave the country as they see a vote bank in them. "Congress, JD(S), Mamata Banerjee, Rahul Gandhi and others do not want intruders to leave the country because they see a vote bank in them," the BJP president said. He also launched an attack at BSP chief Mayawati, accusing her of wanting a weak government. Shah said, "Mayawati wants a 'Majboor' (weak) government but we want a 'Mazboot' (strong) government." Lauding the Modi government, he asserted that it is under the current government's regime that a quota for economically weaker section of the general category was introduced without compromising with the existing system. The BJP president said, "Modi government has brought 10 per cent reservation quota for the economically weaker sections of the general category without altering the existing reservation system in the country." Asserting that the Narendra Modi led government is committed to ensuring the country's security, the BJP president said: "BJP is the only political party in the country to have a zero tolerance against terrorism. The Prime Minister has given a free hand to the Army to choose place and time. The entire country is standing rock solid with the families of those who lost their lives in the Pulwama attack." 40 CRPF personnel were killed on February 14 after a suicide bomber rammed a car laden with explosives into their convoy in Awantipora area of Pulwama in Kashmir. Pakistan-based and backed terror outfit Jaish-e-Mohammed claimed responsibility for the attack. He also slammed the Congress party earlier in the day for accusing Prime Minister Narendra Modi of not giving due importance to Pulwama terror attack. The BJP chief defended the Prime Minister, saying that he was leaving no stone unturned in ensuring the safety and security of the nation. (ANI)