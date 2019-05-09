Karnataka is in utter chaos, alleges BJP

[India], May 9 (ANI): The BJP on Thursday alleged that the incumbent coalition government in Karnataka has turned a deaf ear towards the woes of farmers.

BJP leader S Dattari alleged that while Congress leader Siddaramaiah is only concerned about the chief ministerial post, the state chief is busy visiting temples to pray for his son's victory in the Lok Sabha Polls.

Dattari told ANI, "There is utter chaos in Karnataka. There is no governance as Siddaramaiah wants to become the chief minister of the state. Two Congress leaders have also supported him in this. On the other hand, chief minister HD Kumaraswamy is on a temple run praying for his son's electoral victory"

"Nobody is concerned about the farmers and the people of the state," he added. Dattari further urged the governor of Karnataka, Vajubhai Vala to intervene and take stock of the situation. "I urge the Governor of Karnataka to interfere and direct the government to take immediate action on drought conditions in the state," he said. (ANI)