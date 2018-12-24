Karnataka: JDS leader murdered by unidentified assailants

[India], Dec 24 (ANI): Prakash, a Janata Dal-Secular (JDS) leader and husband of Zila Panchayat former president was murdered by unidentified assailants while he was travelling in his car in Maddur.

The Chief Minister's Office (CMO) has taken cognizance of the matter and has ordered an inquiry. Chief Minister HD Kumaraswamy has expressed shock over the killing his party leader.

"Prakash, who was murdered, was a party loyalist. I have instructed the police to take all necessary measures to ensure that such incidents are not recurring," Chief Minister Kumaraswamy said in a statement issued by his office. (ANI)