Karnataka: JD(S) MLA blames coalition govt for Deve Gowda's defeat in LS elections

[India], May 28 (ANI): Tumkuru Rural JD(S) MLA Gauri Shankar blamed the JD(S) and Congress' coalition government in Karnataka for the defeat of former Prime Minister HD Deve Gowda in the recently concluded Lok Sabha elections.

"We formed a coalition government in the state. If not for the coalition government, Deve Gowda would have won with more than two lakh vote margin," Shankar said.

"Even if HD Kumaraswamy scolds me or Deve Gowda throws me out of the party, I will say this that we don't want this coalition government. We don't want it," he added.

Deve Gowda lost to BJP's G S Basavaraj from Tumakuru Lok Sabha seat by a 13,000 vote margin. The BJP won 25 of the 28 seats along with an Independent backed by it, leaving one seat each to Congress and JD(S). The BJP is the single largest party with 105 members in the 225 member assembly while the ruling coalition has 117 members with 79 legislators from Congress, 37 from JD(S) and 1 from BSP. (ANI)