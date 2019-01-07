Karnataka: Kyasanur forest disease claims six lives

[India], Jan 6 (ANI): Six people have died due to Kyasanur forest disease here.

Two people including, 18-year-old girl Shwetha and 50-year-old Ramakka died on Saturday. Both were admitted to a private hospital in Shivamogga.

In view of the disease outbreak, Bharatiya Janata Party state president BS Yeddyurappa and MLA of Sagara Haratalu Halappa rushed to the in Shivamogga and inquired about other patients' health.

Parents and relatives pleaded to Yeddyurappa for help, who in turn assured of speaking with Karnataka Chief Minister HD Kumaraswamy regarding compensation.

MLA Haratalu Halappa said, "The disease is a growing epidemic and has wreaked havoc but the government is not ready to listen to our complaints. I have written a letter to Chief Secretary too." Meanwhile, Health and Family Welfare Minister of Karnataka Shivanand Patil said, "I have spoken to many of our health department officials including district officers. I have heard that some monkeys are being brought from somewhere and are being left here. I have formed a committee including retired IAS and other officers. They will investigate and give reports. We will take action accordingly." He further added that he will speak to the Chief Minister about the compensation for those who have died because of this monkey flu. KFD is a deadly virus spread rapidly across Karuru-Bharangi Hobli in Sagara Taluks in December last year. There have been allegations that the district health department has failed to combat the deadly disease. (ANI)