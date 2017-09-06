Karnataka Law Minister assures investigation into Gauri Lankesh's murder

The Karnataka Law Minister, T.B. Jayachandra, on Wednesday termed the murder of senior journalist Gauri Lankesh's shocking death and said that an investigation will be initiated to nab the culprit.

Jayachandra further said that he is in touch with the Home Minister and officials.

"It is really shocking. Yesterday night, when I came to know that she was brutally killed, I immediately came here. She was always committed to secular credentials. It is very sad that she has been killed. There must be some conspiracy behind this. It is a serious matter, we will take it up," he told ANI.

Senior journalist Lankesh was shot dead on Tuesday at her residence in Bengaluru's Rajarajeshwari Naga by some unidentified assailants at around 8-8:30 pm. As per reports, three bullets were pumped in her body. Lankesh's body was shifted to the Victoria Hospital for post-mortem. Lankesh was the editor of the Gauri Lankesh Patrike, a tabloid described as an "anti-establishment" publication. (ANI)