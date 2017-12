[India], December 10 (ANI): Under pressure to save government schools from closure, Karnataka government may do away with the fee reimbursement scheme. It was implemented under the Right of Children to Free and Compulsory Education (RTE) Act, 2009.

Under RTE, the state government pays the fees of underprivileged students, enrolled in private schools under the 25% quota. Karnataka is, at present, mulling over the termination of the reimbursement, leaving private schools to face the burden.(ANI)