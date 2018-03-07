Karnataka Lokayukta stabbed, accused arrested

[India], Mar 7 (ANI): Karnataka Lokayukta Justice Vishwanath Shetty was on Wednesday stabbed in his office in Bengaluru.

Shetty was immediately rushed to the Mallaya Hospital for treatment and is out of danger now.

State Home Minister Ramalinga Reddy has, however, confirmed that the person, who stabbed the Lokayukta has been taken into custody.

"A person stabbed the Lokayukta in Bengaluru, the accused has been taken into custody," Reddy said.

"He was a contractor from Tumakuru. He complained to the Lokayukta about some tenders. He assaulted the judge and he was alone. The judge is out of danger now," he added.

Meanwhile, Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah has reached the hospital to meet Shetty. (ANI)