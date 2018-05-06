Karnataka: Man gets PM Modi's face tattooed as show of support

[India], May 06 (ANI): A man in Karnataka's Raichur has tattooed Prime Minister Narendra Modi's face on his back to show his support to the Prime Minister and the Bharatiya Janata Party(BJP) during the ongoing election campaigning in the district.

The elated man, Basvaraj, said he got the tattoo done as a sign of appreciation for the work done by the Prime Minister in a period of four years.

"It took 15 hours to get this done. I got it made as our Prime Minister has done good work in a span of four years," said Basvaraj, who is a private tutor by profession.

In a BJP rally organised in the district, Prime Minister Modi called out his name and encouraged him to help the party win in the upcoming elections. "He mentioned me in his rally today and said I should help BJP win elections in the state. I will never forget this day," Basvaraj added. He also said that he had got Karnataka's BJP MLA K. Shivanagouda Naik's face tattooed on his body as well. Karnataka goes to polls on May 12 and 2,655 candidates, including 219 women, are in the poll fray for securing 224 seats up. The results will be declared on May 15. Data provided by the Chief Electoral Office in Karnataka has indicated that the BJP will contest all 224 seats, while the Congress will contest 222 seats. The H.D. Devegowda-led Janata Dal-Secular will contest on 201 seats. (ANI)