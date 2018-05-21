'Karnataka mandate was for Cong-JD(S)'

[India], May 21 (ANI): After much political turmoil in Karnataka, the Congress on Monday asserted the mandate in the state was for them and JD(S).

Addressing a press briefing here, senior Congress leader Anand Sharma said, "The Karnataka mandate was for the Congress and the JD(S)."

His reaction came after Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) national president Amit Shah said that the mandate in the state was anti- Congress.

Sharma asserted that the BJP used all means to win the power in Karnataka but they failed miserably.

"The BJP used all means to win Karnataka but, they failed. Everyone in the country has witnessed that how the BJP misused money and power to win Karnataka at any cost, either by hook or crook. The BJP is not ashamed of what they did in Karnataka," he said. The Congress leader hit out at Shah for not respecting the law and the Constitution. "I don't think Amit Shah has knowledge of or respects the Constitution. Even if he has the knowledge of the Constitution, he doesn't respect it. They were trying to poach MLAs," he added. Sharma also said that the BJP should apologise to the people of Karnataka. "What they (BJP) have done during and after the polls is shameful. They should apologise to the people of Karnataka," Sharma said. The Congress, which emerged as the second largest party after recently-held Karnataka state assembly elections, is stitching up an alliance with the Janata Dal (Secular) to form a government in the state. (ANI)