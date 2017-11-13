Karnataka minister admits abusing his cook after video surfaces

Karnataka Social Welfare Minister H Anjaneya on Monday admitted that he abused his cook for not serving tea during an event on Sunday.

The minister said he later apologised for his inappropriate behaviour.

"See he is our boy, yes in anger I used that language, but then I said sorry to him. No need to drag the issue," said, Anjaneya.

A video of the Karnataka Minister abusing his cook for not serving tea to the guests on time has gone viral on internet.

The incident reportedly occurred at Kopal in Karnataka during a state-level convention of the Mochi community, which was even attended by former Lok Sabha speaker Meira Kumar. (ANI)