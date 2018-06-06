Karnataka ministers to take oath today

[India], June 6 (ANI): The oath-taking ceremony of Karnataka ministers will take place on Wednesday in Raj Bhavan in Karnataka's Bengaluru.

The ceremony will take place at 2.12pm at the Governor's residence.

Meanwhile, Karnataka deputy chief minister G Parameshwara told media that everything has been finalized and that they have submitted all the proposals, including portfolios to Congress president Rahul Gandhi for his approval.

On June 1, the Congress-JD(S) alliance announced the allotment of portfolios among them.

As per the allocation, the Congress got the charge of 22 ministries, including the Home, Irrigation, Health, Agriculture and Women Child Welfare Ministries. While 12 ministries, including Finance and Excise, Public Works Department, Education, Tourism and Transport Ministries was allocated to the JD(S). (ANI)