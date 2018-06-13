Karnataka must be fit in every sphere: Kumaraswamy

[India], June 13 (ANI): "My fitness is Karnataka's fitness, people have to be fit in every work, that's my top priority", said Chief Minister H.D. Kumaraswamy on fitness challenge by Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

PM Modi took to Twitter to nominate Karnataka CM and wrote,

"I am delighted to nominate the following for the #FitnessChallenge:

Karnataka's CM Shri @hd_kumaraswamy.

India's pride and among the highest medal winners for India in the 2018 CWG, @manikabatra_TT.

The entire fraternity of brave IPS officers, especially those above 40."

Last month, Union Minister for Sports Rajyavardhan Singh Rathore took to Twitter to urge citizens to adopt a fitter lifestyle. He nominated Indian cricket team skipper Virat Kohli, ace Indian shuttler Saina Nehwal and Bollywood Hrithik Roshan. In his tweet, earlier this morning, Kumaraswamy said that he was honoured and thankful for PM Modi's concern about his health. But said, "Dear @narendramodi ji I am honoured& thankU very much for d concern about my health I believe physical fitness is imptnt for all and support d cause. Yoga-treadmill r part of my daily workout regime. Yet, I am more concerned about devlpment fitness of my state and seek ur support for it." (ANI)