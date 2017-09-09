Karnataka must punish killers of Gauri Lankesh: Piyush Goyal

[India], Sept 9 (ANI): New Railway Minister Piyush Goyal on Saturday expressed grief on the sad demise of journalist Gauri Lankesh and said that the Karnataka Government must ensure to punish the culprits.

"Every person who loses his or her life is very distressing. I am sad for what has happened in Bengaluru and hope that the government of Karnataka would take necessary steps to bring the culprits to books and ensure safety and protection of every citizen of the state," the Railway Minister told media.

Senior journalist and activist Gauri Lankesh was shot dead at her residence in Bengaluru's Rajarajeshwari Naga. Lankesh was the editor of the Gauri Lankesh Patrike, a tabloid described as an "anti-establishment" publication. Following this, major protest demonstrations have been planned across India, especially in prominent parts of Karnataka. (ANI)