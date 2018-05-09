Karnataka poll: PM Modi, Adityanath, Rahul Gandhi to address rallies today

Bengaluru: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday will address four rallies in Karnataka's Bangarpet, Chikkaamagaluru, Belagavi and Bidar districts.

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath also has his schedule planned in the poll bound state. He would be holding meetings in Hubali, at Rattihalli Ground and Sahakarnagar in the city.

Meanwhile, Congress President Rahul Gandhi will also be holding meetings in Bengaluru. He would begin his day by visiting Dodda Ganapathi Temple in Basavanagudi in the morning and then hold public meetings at Krishna Nagar Industrial Area, Shivaji Nagar, Thippasandra Main Road and Hebbal.

Earlier in the day, the BJP has demanded to countermand of elections in Raj Rajeshwari Nagar constituency following the recovery of tens of thousands voters identity cards and empty packers of hard currency from a house.

The Chief Electoral Officer Sanjiv Kumar has informed in a late night press conference yesterday that 9,746 voter identity cards were found in bundles in an apartment yesterday in Bengaluru.

These EPICS found to be genuine, belonged to people from the slums.

Chief Electoral Officer further said that five laptops and a printer were also found in the place.

An FIR has been filed and an independent inquiry has been ordered.

A BJP delegation, led by Union Minister Sadanand Gowda, is meeting the CEO today on this issue.

The Congress has however said that the apartment belongs to a BJP leader and this whole drama is enacted by it for countermanding the election in this constituency.

The campaigning for assembly elections in Karnataka reached its peak as only two days have been left for canvassing.

Top leaders of different political parties are making their last-ditch efforts to woo the voters. (ANI)