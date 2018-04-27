Karnataka polls 2018: Congress releases election manifesto

New Delhi: Congress president Rahul Gandhi released the party's manifesto for the upcoming Karnataka Assembly polls on April 27 in Mangalore.

Karnataka CM Siddaramaiah, and other senior party leaders were also present for the launch. In a brief speech in English, Rahul Gandhi said, "Five years ago the government of Karnataka promised you something and we delivered on it. Our manifesto contains the Mann Ki Baat of the Karnataka people.

"Whatever the manifesto says will be done. Ninety-five per cent of what was mentioned in the last manifesto has been done. The BJP manifesto will be decided by three or four leaders. It will have a certain amount of corruption hidden in it. It will have the idea of the Reddy brothers hidden in it."

He said the manifesto was drawn up after going to every single block, district and community in the state. He said the party went to the people of the state, asked them what they wanted and put it in our manifesto. "I believe in the philosophy of Karnataka and that is what the Congress wants to bring to the state," the Congress president says. During his two-day seventh leg of campaigning in the southern state, which starts tomorrow, Gandhi would also visit parts of Uttara Kannada like Ankola city, Mastikatte Circle (Kumta), Saraswati Circle (Honnavar) and hold a corner meeting at Bhatkal, the party said in a statement today.