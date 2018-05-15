Karnataka polls 'a historic win' for BJP, dubs Raman Singh

Kanker: As the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) heads towards bagging a clear majority in Karnataka Assembly elections, Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Raman Singh has dubbed it a historic win for the party.





"This is a historic win for BJP. I want to thank all the people of Karnataka for voting for us," Singh told ANI here.





As per the official trends, BJP is leading on 114 seats, and Congress in the second position is ahead on 55 seats. JD(S) is trailing further with a lead on 37 seats.