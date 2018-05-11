Karnataka polls: After seizure of voter IDs, EC defers polling in RR Nagar to May 28

Bengaluru: In light of the seizure of 9746 voter IDs from a flat in Bengaluru coming under the Rajarajeswari Nagar constituency, polling in the constituency for Karnataka Assembly has been deferred to May 28.





Accordingly, counting of votes for the RR Nagar constituency will take place on May 31, the Election Commission of India notified on Friday.





The Commission opined that conduct of free and fair election woud not be poosible in the said constituency if the ongoing electoral process is allowed to proceedand the poll is taken of May 12.



"Commission further considers it imperative to defer the poll for the time being so that the vitiating effects of the distribution of money and gift items to the electors of the constituency loses its intensity, seized EPIC cards are returned to voters to infuse confidence among them and a more congenial atmosphere conducive to the conduct of free and fair elections is created," EC stated.

On Tuesday night, 9,746 voter ID cards were found from a flat in SLV Park View Apartment in Bengaluru's Jalahalli locality by EC officials.

The next day, the officials conducted a raid and seized other items from the flat.

The polling schedule for the remaining constituency will remain unchanged.

The election in the state will be held on May 12 in the 222 constituencies, out of 224 of the Karnataka Legislative Assembly, while the counting of votes and announcement of results will take place on May 15.

The election for one constituency has been postponed following the death of B.N. Vijay Kumar, Jayanagar BJP candidate.