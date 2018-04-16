Karnataka polls: Angry over ticket distribution, Congress workers vandalise party office

Mandya: The Congress workers on Monday vandalised the party office here, to protest against the distribution of tickets for the upcoming Karnataka Assembly Elections.

The Congress Party released its first list of 218 candidates for the upcoming Assembly elections on April 15.

The party's chief ministerial candidate Siddaramaiah will contest from the Chamundeshwari constituency.

Siddaramaiah's son Dr Yatheendra will contest from Varuna constituency

Karnataka Home Minister R Ramalinga Reddy will contest from BTM Layout, while his daughter Sowmya Reddy will contest from Jayanagar The Congress is yet to release candidate list for five seats. Karnataka will go to polls on May 12 to elect its representatives for the 225-member assembly. The results will be out on May 15.