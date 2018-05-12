Karnataka polls: Exit polls increase curiosity with mixed predictions

[India] May 12 (ANI): As voting in most of the places in Karnataka came to an end on Saturday evening, psephologists have started giving their predictions.

However, the exit polls' predictions have not ended curiosity but in fact increased it with their mixed predictions.

Some have said the Congress will emerge as single largest party; some gave the single largest party tag to the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP). Most exit polls have predicted that former Prime Minister H.D. Deve Gowda led Janata Dal (Secular) [JD (S)] will be a Kingmaker as there will be a hung assembly.

The Karnataka Assembly has 224 seats and a party or an alliance needs 113-seats to form the government. India Today-Axis My India exit poll has predicted that Congress is likely to win 106-118 seats with 39 percent vote share and will be the single-largest party in Karnataka. It has said that the BJP will win around 79-92 seats, JD (S) and its allies will bag 22-30 seats and 1-4 seats will go into the Independents' kitty. India Today-Axis My India exit poll says the vote share of BJP is likely to be 35 percent, of JD(S) and allies 17 percent and of Independents 09 percent. India Today-Axis My India surveyed 70,574 voters in all the 222 assemblies that went to polls. India TV-VMR Exit Poll has predicted hung assembly in Karnataka. It says that Congress is likely to get 97 seats, BJP 87, JD(S)+ 35, others 3 seats. ABP C-Voter exit poll has predicted 101-113 seats for BJP, claiming that the saffron party is likely to reach the 'magic figure' of 113 seats. It predicts 82 to 94 seats for Congress, while JD(S) and others will get 18-31 seats and 1 to 8 seats respectively. Republic TV-Jan ki Baat exit poll has said that the BJP is likely to emerge as single largest party with 95-114 seats. It has given 73-82 seats to Congress, 32-43 seats to JD(S) and 2-3 seats to others. According to Times Now-VMR exit poll, the Congress is likely to be the single largest party with 90-103 seats, the BJP second largest party with 80-93 seats. It said that JD (S) will win 30-39 seats and others 2-4 seats. NDTV's Exit Poll said BJP will be single largest party with 98 seats, Congress second largest party with 88 seats, and JD (S) will be a Kingmaker with 33 seats. NewsX-CNX exit poll has claimed that the BJP is set to be elected as the single largest party in the state, with close to 102-110 seats, followed by the Congress with 72-78 seats and JDS with 35-39 seats. The Congress had won 122 seats and the BJP 40 seats in the last Karnataka Assembly election in 2013. (ANI)