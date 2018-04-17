Karnataka polls: Not given election ticket, BJP leader Shashil Namoshi breaks down on camera

(Image tweeted by @Shashil_namoshi)





Gulbarga: Following the release of Bharatiya Janata Party's (BJP) second list of candidates for the upcoming Karnataka Assembly elections, former party MLC Shashil Namoshi's broke down in tears while addressing media in Karnataka's Kalaburagi for not getting election ticket from the party.





Shashil's supporters also staged a protest for the same.



"I have been working for the party for a long time and was shocked to hear that my name is not there, I don't know what happened but it has hurt me," he said.

The BJP leader who broke down halfway through the presser had to be escorted out by his supporters.

Karnataka will go to polls on May 12 to elect its representatives for the 225-member assembly. The results will be out on May 15.

With the release of the second list, the party has declared the names of 154 candidates.