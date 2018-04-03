Karnataka polls: Rahul launches scathing attack on PM Modi

[India] April 3 (ANI): Congress President Rahul Gandhi on Tuesday launched a scathing attack on Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Speaking at a rally in Shimoga, bastion of Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader and the party's Chief Minister face BS Yeddyurappa, Gandhi slammed Prime Minister Modi and his government at the Centre over corruption, Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) paper leak, and atrocities on Dalit.

"When PM Modi speaks about corruption in Karnataka, he does not see the stage properly. On his left side is Yeddyurappa, who has been to jail and on his right side are several other ministers who were also in Jail," Gandhi said.

Talking about the recent CBSE paper leak case, the Congress President trained guns at Prime Minister Modi.

"Prime Minister has written a book about how students can counter stress during exams. But after all the hard work the students put in, the Modi government announced that the paper was leaked," Rahul said.

He also said that Prime Minister Modi and his government are indifferent to the rise in atrocities against Dalits.

"The SC/ST Act is being diluted and the PM doesn't say a word. He has not spoken a word on the rise of atrocities against Dalits and Adivasis under his regime," Rahul said.

Rahul also said that the total money that Modi government spends on Dalits and adivasis nationally, Congress spends the same in only one state, Karnataka.

He added that Prime Minister Modi does not believe in listening to people.

"It's always his 'Mann Ki Baat'. When will you listen to the 'Mann Ki Baat' of common people Modiji?" asked the Congress President.

He also alleged that Modi government was exerting pressure on the judiciary.

"The people can only seek justice from the courts but for the first time the Supreme Court judges came before the media to address the influence the Modi government is exerting on the judiciary," Rahul said.

The Gandhi scion also claimed that the Congress will return to power in Karnataka.

"The Congress will return to power in Karnataka. It will be a government that works for the farmers, for the poor and weaker sections of society. Together, we will build a new Karnataka," Rahul asserted.

Gandhi also took the blessings of Sri Niranjananda Puri in Kaginele Mutt in Davengere.

Earlier in the day, Gandhi reached Karnataka for his party's fifth leg of assembly election campaign and also his Jana Ashirwad Yatre. (ANI)